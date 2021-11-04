Parker Hannifin Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, reflecting the continued robust demand trends across nearly all of end markets.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $14.52 to $15.22 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $16.95 to $17.65 per share, assuming organic sales growth of 7 to 10 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $14.08 to $14.88 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $16.20 to $17.00 per share, assuming organic sales growth of 5 to 9 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $16.9 per share on a sales growth of 8.2 percent to $15.52 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

