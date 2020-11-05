Markets
PH

Parker Hannifin Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on its strong first quarter performance.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $9.93 to $10.53 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $11.70 to $12.30 per share, assuming organic sales decline in the range of 8 to 6 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $7.41 to $8.41 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $9.80 to $10.80 per share, assuming organic sales decline in the range of 13 to 9 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.98 per share on a sales decline of 6.2 percent to $12.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"While there are indicators that the worst of the economic downturn is behind us, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue to create headwinds in the global environment. We are confident in our ability to perform in FY21 and in the future, driven by the Win Strategy 3.0 as our business system," said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular