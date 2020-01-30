Parker Hannifin Boosts FY20 EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.78 to $9.38 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.25 to $10.85 per share, assuming organic sales decline in the range of 7.6 to 5.1 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $8.53 to $9.33 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.10 to $10.90 per share, assuming organic sales decline in the range of 7.5 to 4.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.68 per share on a sales growth of 0.8 percent to $14.44 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"The actions we have taken under the Win Strategy to strengthen our operations have positioned Parker for a strong second half of fiscal 2020," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.