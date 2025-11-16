Parker-Hannifin (BIT:1PH) Price Target Increased by 13.17% to 790.89

The average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin (BIT:1PH) has been revised to €790.89 / share. This is an increase of 13.17% from the prior estimate of €698.87 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €462.25 to a high of €912.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.60% from the latest reported closing price of €735.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PH is 0.37%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 131,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Procyon Private Wealth Partners holds 5,069K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PH by 102.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,108K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,066K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PH by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,905K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PH by 73.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,626K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PH by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,866K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PH by 2.69% over the last quarter.

