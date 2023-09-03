Parker-Hannifin (BER:PAR) Price Target Increased by 8.65% to 415.83

The average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin (BER:PAR) has been revised to 415.83 / share. This is an increase of 8.65% from the prior estimate of 382.71 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 277.76 to a high of 481.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.40% from the latest reported closing price of 383.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.39%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 127,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,710K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,683K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 366.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,001K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,972K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,890K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,761K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,703K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 510.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,190K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 737.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

