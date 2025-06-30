Parker Hannifin to Acquire Curtis Instruments for $1 Billion to Enhance Electrification Capabilities

Parker Hannifin plans to acquire Curtis Instruments for $1 billion, enhancing its electrification technologies and product offerings.

Parker Hannifin Corporation has announced its agreement to acquire Curtis Instruments, Inc. for approximately $1 billion in cash, pending regulatory approvals, with an expected closing by the end of 2025. Curtis specializes in motor speed controllers and other related technologies that will enhance Parker's electric vehicle and hybrid solutions. The acquisition aligns with Parker's strategy to capitalize on the growing electrification trend and is projected to generate around $320 million in sales for Curtis in 2025. Company leaders expressed confidence in the synergistic potential between Parker and Curtis, anticipating operational efficiencies that would create shareholder value. The deal reflects Parker's commitment to expanding its capabilities in the electrification space while continuing to reward its shareholders through consistent dividend increases.

Parker Hannifin is acquiring Curtis Instruments, a move expected to enhance its electrification capabilities, particularly in the electric vehicle market.

The acquisition is anticipated to deliver strong operational synergies and create shareholder value, aligning with the growing trend towards electrification.

Curtis Instruments is projected to generate approximately $320 million in sales for calendar year 2025, contributing significantly to Parker's revenue stream.

Parker’s long history of increasing dividends, maintained for 69 consecutive years, reflects its commitment to shareholder returns amidst expansion activities.

The acquisition of Curtis Instruments for approximately $1 billion in cash may raise concerns regarding the company's cash flow management and leverage, particularly if the anticipated synergies and benefits do not materialize as expected.

The dependency on regulatory approvals for the transaction could delay or jeopardize the acquisition, potentially impacting Parker's strategic positioning and market competitiveness.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty regarding future performance, which may create apprehension among investors about potential risks associated with the acquisition and overall business strategy.

What company has Parker Hannifin agreed to acquire?

Parker Hannifin has agreed to acquire Curtis Instruments, Inc.

What is the expected financial impact of the acquisition?

Curtis is projected to have sales of approximately $320 million in calendar year 2025.

How much will the acquisition of Curtis Instruments cost Parker?

The acquisition is expected to cost Parker approximately $1 billion in cash.

When is the acquisition expected to close?

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of calendar year 2025.

What are the benefits of this acquisition for Parker Hannifin?

This acquisition enhances Parker's electrification capabilities and positions them to better serve customers in electric and hybrid solutions.

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Curtis Instruments, Inc. from Rehlko, for approximately $1 billion in cash. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2025.





Curtis designs and manufactures motor speed controllers, instrumentation, power conversion and input devices that complement Parker’s strength in electric vehicle motors, hydraulic and electrification technologies. Curtis expects calendar year 2025 sales of approximately $320 million.









“This transaction is aligned with the long-term electrification secular trend and meets our disciplined financial criteria for acquisitions designed to create shareholder value,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Curtis adds complementary technologies to our existing industrial electrification platform, better positioning us to serve our customers as they continue the adoption of more electric and hybrid solutions. We anticipate a smooth closing and look forward to welcoming the Curtis team. Using our proven business system, The Win Strategy™, we believe we can deliver strong operational synergies, creating shareholder value.”





Rehlko and its financial sponsor Platinum Equity praised the deal and the synergy between Parker and Curtis.





“Rehlko is proud of the legacy and performance of Curtis as a high-performing, innovation-driven business,” said Brian Melka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko. “Parker is an exceptional company and we are confident Curtis will thrive from Parker’s increased scale, focus, and investment.”





“We have great respect for Curtis, its leadership team and its innovative products, and we are confident that Parker Hannifin is the right home for the business going forward,” said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement.







Advisors







Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor, Jones Day is serving as principal deal counsel, and Eversheds Sutherland is serving as European legal counsel to Parker. BofA Securities, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel to Rehlko.







About Parker Hannifin







Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.







Forward-Looking Statements







Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.





Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the acquisition of Curtis Instruments, Inc.; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.











Contact:









Media -



















Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding





216-896-3258















aidan.gormley@parker.com





































Financial Analysts -



















Jeff Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations





216-896-2708















jeffrey.miller@parker.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.