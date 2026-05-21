Markets
PH

Parker Hannifin To Acquire Circor Aerospace Business In $2.55 Bln Deal

May 21, 2026 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) Thursday announced an agreement to acquire the commercial and defense aerospace business of Circor International, Inc. for $2.55 billion.

The purchase price, net of expected tax benefits, represents 22.7x Circor Aerospace's calendar year 2026 estimated adjusted EBITDA. Parker Hannifin, a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies said the acquisition is scheduled to close in the second half of calendar year 2026 and might immediately accretive to sales growth, EBITDA margins, adjusted earnings per share and cash flow.

Circor Aerospace designs, manufactures and supports highly engineered and proprietary flight-critical motion and flow control products for commercial aircraft and defense applications. It has production locations in the United States and EMEA.

Circor Aerospace estimates calendar year 2026 sales of approximately $270 million with adjusted EBITDA margins of more than 40% before synergies and anticipates double-digit sales growth over the next several years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.