Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PKBK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKBK was $17.65, representing a -22.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.80 and a 95.03% increase over the 52 week low of $9.05.

PKBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PKBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.