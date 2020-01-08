Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Dividends
Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PKBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PKBK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKBK was $24.56, representing a -3.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.45 and a 37.9% increase over the 52 week low of $17.81.

PKBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PKBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.67.

