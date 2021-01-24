Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of January will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of February.

Parke Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.64 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Parke Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of $18.31. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Parke Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Parke Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:PKBK Historic Dividend January 24th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Parke Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, Parke Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 25% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Parke Bancorp? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Parke Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Parke Bancorp and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

