Parke Bancorp, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.84 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $7.77 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.2% to $22.13 million from $16.61 million last year.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.84 Mln. vs. $7.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $22.13 Mln vs. $16.61 Mln last year.

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