Parke Bancorp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PKBK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/26, Parke Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PKBK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 7/17/26. As a percentage of PKBK's recent stock price of $33.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Parke Bancorp Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when PKBK shares open for trading on 7/2/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PKBK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKBK's low point in its 52 week range is $19.7099 per share, with $33.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.25.

In Wednesday trading, Parke Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further PKBK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.