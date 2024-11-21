News & Insights

Parkd Ltd. Stresses Innovation Amid Market Uncertainties

November 21, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Parkd Ltd. (AU:PKD) has released an update.

Parkd Ltd. has announced its FY24 AGM results, highlighting its commitment to delivering faster, cheaper, sustainable, and flexible solutions. The company warns of the inherent risks in securities transactions and emphasizes the unpredictability of factors such as market conditions and regulatory changes. Parkd Ltd. advises caution regarding forward-looking statements due to these uncertainties.

