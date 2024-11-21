Parkd Ltd. Stresses Innovation Amid Market Uncertainties

Parkd Ltd. (AU:PKD) has released an update.

Parkd Ltd. has announced its FY24 AGM results, highlighting its commitment to delivering faster, cheaper, sustainable, and flexible solutions. The company warns of the inherent risks in securities transactions and emphasizes the unpredictability of factors such as market conditions and regulatory changes. Parkd Ltd. advises caution regarding forward-looking statements due to these uncertainties.

