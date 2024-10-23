News & Insights

Parkd Ltd. Releases 2024 Annual Financial Report

October 23, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Parkd Ltd. (AU:PKD) has released an update.

Parkd Ltd. has released its annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial performance and strategic direction. The report highlights key financial statements, including profit and loss, cash flows, and equity changes, offering valuable insights for investors and stakeholders interested in the company’s market position and future prospects.

