Parkd Ltd. Highlights Governance and Transparency

Parkd Ltd. has published its corporate governance statement, emphasizing transparency and adherence to ASX guidelines. The company details its board’s structure and responsibilities, and ensures all governance practices are disclosed on its website. Investors can access these governance details for insights into Parkd’s management and oversight strategies.

