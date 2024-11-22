News & Insights

Parkd Ltd. Gains Shareholder Approval for 2024 Resolutions

November 22, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Parkd Ltd. (AU:PKD) has released an update.

Parkd Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. The company, known for its innovative modular car parking system, continues to advance its position in the building solutions market with strategic approvals such as the 10% Placement Facility and issuance of incentive options.

