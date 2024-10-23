Parkd Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

Parkd Ltd. (AU:PKD) has released an update.

Parkd Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for November 22, 2024, where it will provide shareholders with key updates and encourage proxy voting. The company is known for its innovative modular car parking system, which aims to reduce construction time and costs. Shareholders are urged to access meeting materials electronically and participate in the voting process.

