Parka maker Canada Goose to end use of fur

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Martin Pollard

June 24 (Reuters) - Luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO said on Thursday it would stop making its products with fur by the end of 2022.

The company, which in 2020 unveiled plans to introduce reclaimed fur into its supply chain, will also stop buying fur by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

