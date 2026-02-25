Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH) Price Target Increased by 19.35% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for Park-Ohio Holdings (NasdaqGS:PKOH) has been revised to $37.74 / share. This is an increase of 19.35% from the prior estimate of $31.62 dated May 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.05% from the latest reported closing price of $26.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park-Ohio Holdings. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 16.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKOH is 0.06%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 9,985K shares. The put/call ratio of PKOH is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,272K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,033K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 4.02% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 580K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 513K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 0.64% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 436K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.