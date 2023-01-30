Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the most recent share price of $13.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.70%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.22% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park-Ohio Holdings is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 134.22% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50.

The projected annual revenue for Park-Ohio Holdings is $1,873MM, an increase of 13.33%. The projected annual EPS is $2.61.

Fund Sentiment

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park-Ohio Holdings. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 34.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to the company is 0.0467%, an increase of 3.4757%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.09% to 7,811K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Private Management Group holds 954,965 shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972,053 shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 25.53% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 922,810 shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922,455 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 23.38% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 746,811 shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747,106 shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 33.14% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 555,000 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 466,900 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466,400 shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Park-Ohio Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world-class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates more than 125 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities worldwide, through three reportable segments: supply technologies, engineered products and assembly components.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.