Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.125

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will pay a dividend of $0.125 on the 19th of August. This makes the dividend yield 2.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Park-Ohio Holdings' stock price has increased by 82% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Park-Ohio Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even though Park-Ohio Holdings is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 104.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

NasdaqGS:PKOH Historic Dividend August 3rd 2022

Park-Ohio Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Park-Ohio Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The most recent annual payment of $0.50 is about the same as the annual payment 8 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Park-Ohio Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 43% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

We're Not Big Fans Of Park-Ohio Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Park-Ohio Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

