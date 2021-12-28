Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH) Seems To Be Using A Lot Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Park-Ohio Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Park-Ohio Holdings had US$585.8m of debt, an increase on US$534.7m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$59.6m in cash leading to net debt of about US$526.2m.

How Healthy Is Park-Ohio Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:PKOH Debt to Equity History December 28th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Park-Ohio Holdings had liabilities of US$329.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$702.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$59.6m as well as receivables valued at US$303.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$668.9m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$238.2m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Park-Ohio Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 1.1 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.5 hit our confidence in Park-Ohio Holdings like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Given the debt load, it's hardly ideal that Park-Ohio Holdings's EBIT was pretty flat over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Park-Ohio Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Park-Ohio Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 23% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

On the face of it, Park-Ohio Holdings's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think Park-Ohio Holdings has too much debt. While some investors love that sort of risky play, it's certainly not our cup of tea. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Park-Ohio Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

