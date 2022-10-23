Park-Ohio Holdings' (NASDAQ:PKOH) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Park-Ohio Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$21m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$360m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Park-Ohio Holdings has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Park-Ohio Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Park-Ohio Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Park-Ohio Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Park-Ohio Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 75% over the last five years, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Therefore, we'd suggest researching the stock further to uncover more about the business.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Park-Ohio Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While Park-Ohio Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

