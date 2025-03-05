PARK OHIO HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $PKOH Reports Quarterly Earnings

PARK OHIO HOLDINGS ($PKOH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, beating estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $388,400,000, missing estimates of $413,967,000 by $-25,567,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PKOH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PARK OHIO HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

PARK OHIO HOLDINGS insiders have traded $PKOH stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKOH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK V AULETTA sold 9,800 shares for an estimated $307,994

PATRICK W FOGARTY (VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 7,546 shares for an estimated $234,638 .

. ROBERT D VILSACK (Secretary & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,556 shares for an estimated $112,615 .

. JAMES W WERT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $95,372.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PARK OHIO HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of PARK OHIO HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.