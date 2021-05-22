Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PKOH) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

The results at Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Matthew Crawford bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 27 May 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

Comparing Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a market capitalization of US$429m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.2m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 21% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$438k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.3m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. pays Matthew Crawford north of the industry median. Furthermore, Matthew Crawford directly owns US$98m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$438k US$750k 8% Other US$4.7m US$5.8m 92% Total Compensation US$5.2m US$6.6m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 19% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 81% is other remuneration. Park-Ohio Holdings pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has shrunk its earnings per share by 57% per year. It saw its revenue drop 18% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 7.4% over three years, some Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) in Park-Ohio Holdings we think you should know about.

