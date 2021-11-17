Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that PKOH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.36, the dividend yield is 2.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKOH was $23.36, representing a -44.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.78 and a 3.78% increase over the 52 week low of $22.51.

PKOH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). PKOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pkoh Dividend History page.

