Dividends
PKOH

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PKOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that PKOH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKOH was $25.64, representing a -28.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.11 and a 137.85% increase over the 52 week low of $10.78.

PKOH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). PKOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKOH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PKOH

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular