Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that PKOH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.2, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKOH was $37.2, representing a -10.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.78 and a 236.72% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

PKOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03.

