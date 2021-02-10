Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that PKOH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKOH was $32.34, representing a -5.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.40 and a 200% increase over the 52 week low of $10.78.

PKOH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). PKOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKOH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.