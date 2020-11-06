Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$340m, some 3.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.44, 1,367% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:PKOH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Park-Ohio Holdings from three analysts is for revenues of US$1.46b in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Park-Ohio Holdings forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.67 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.45b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.47 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 20% to US$24.50, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Park-Ohio Holdings at US$28.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$21.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Park-Ohio Holdings is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Park-Ohio Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.2% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Park-Ohio Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Park-Ohio Holdings following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Park-Ohio Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Park-Ohio Holdings analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Park-Ohio Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

