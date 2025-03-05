Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH):

Earnings: $0.5 million in Q4 vs. -$14.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.04 in Q4 vs. -$1.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $9.3 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.62 per share Revenue: $388.4 million in Q4 vs. $389.3 million in the same period last year.

