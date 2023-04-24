Park National (PRK) Declares $1.05 Dividend

Park National said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share ($4.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $109.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.85%, the lowest has been 2.88%, and the highest has been 6.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park National. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRK is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 9,130K shares. The put/call ratio of PRK is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park National is 131.24. The forecasts range from a low of 117.16 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.21% from its latest reported closing price of 109.18.

The projected annual revenue for Park National is 508MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Park National holds 1,414K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 164,861.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,073K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 4.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 448K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 6.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 377K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 6.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 330K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Park National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Park National Corporation is a $9.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Newark, Ohio. The Park organization has offices in Ohio, Kentucky and the Carolinas, and includes a non-bank subsidiary and two specialty finance companies.

