Stocks
PRK

Park National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

April 25, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Park National Corporation reported a 19.8% increase in Q1 2025 net income, announcing a quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Quiver AI Summary

Park National Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $42.2 million, representing a 19.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The quarterly cash dividend declared was $1.07 per share, payable in June. The company highlighted solid performance driven by a 0.9% increase in total loans and a 0.7% increase in deposits, reflecting its commitment to reliable services in a volatile market. Chairman and CEO David Trautman emphasized the importance of building strong relationships, while President Matthew Miller thanked the community for its trust. Overall, Park National's total assets reached $9.9 billion as of March 31, 2025, showcasing its continued growth and stability within the banking sector.

Potential Positives

  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, emphasizing commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Net income increased by 19.8% year-over-year, demonstrating strong financial performance and growth.
  • Total loans and deposits increased in the first quarter, indicating positive trends in lending and customer deposits.
  • Improved efficiency ratio to 59.79%, reflecting stronger operational efficiency compared to previous periods.

Potential Negatives

  • Net interest income increased only slightly compared to the previous quarter (0.9% increase), indicating potential strain in earnings growth.
  • Other income decreased significantly by 17.1% compared to the previous quarter, which may suggest challenges in additional revenue streams.
  • The market price per common share decreased by 11.7% compared to the previous quarter, which could impact investor confidence and market perception of the company's value.

FAQ

What are Park National Corporation's first-quarter 2025 financial results?

Park National Corporation reported a net income of $42.2 million, reflecting a 19.8% increase from the previous year.

When will the cash dividend be paid to shareholders?

The quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share will be payable on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025.

How has the loan and deposit growth been for Park National in Q1 2025?

Total loans increased by 0.9%, while total deposits rose by 0.7% during the first quarter of 2025.

Who is the current CEO of Park National Corporation?

The current CEO of Park National Corporation is David Trautman, who also serves as Chairman.

What does Park National Corporation aim to achieve amid market conditions?

Park aims to provide predictable financial support and build authentic relationships as a reliable partner during dynamic market conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $PRK stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 92,405 shares (+677.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,840,989
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 70,170 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,029,243
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 52,268 shares (+427.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,960,303
  • STATE STREET CORP added 45,726 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,838,808
  • EAM GLOBAL INVESTORS LLC removed 24,969 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,280,435
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 22,454 shares (+1.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,849,289
  • INVESCO LTD. added 19,948 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,419,685

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWARK, Ohio, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, payable on June 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025.



“Our first quarter performance reflects our commitment to providing consistent financial support and a measure of predictability in dynamic market conditions,” said Park Chairman and CEO David Trautman. “In a world buffeted by extremes, our greatest opportunity to serve more is through continuing to build authentic relationships and showing up as a steady, reliable partner.”



Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $42.2 million, a 19.8 percent increase from $35.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.60, compared to $2.17 for the first quarter of 2024. Park’s total loans increased 0.9 percent (3.5 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2025. Park's reported period end deposits increased 0.7 percent (2.9 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2025, with an increase of 2.3 percent (9.5 percent annualized), including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of March 31, 2025. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits continue to contribute to Park's success in 2025.



“Our bankers’ ability to serve others well is reflected in our first quarter results,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “We’re deeply grateful for the trust our communities, customers and neighbors place in us every day. We look forward to growing these and new relationships, consistently delivering on our promises and expanding our impact.”



Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.



Complete financial tables are listed below.




Category:

Earnings



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995



Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.



Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: (1) the ability to execute our business plan successfully and manage strategic initiatives; (2) the impact of current and future economic and financial market conditions, including unemployment rates, inflation, interest rates, supply-demand imbalances, and geopolitical matters; (3) factors impacting the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values, financial health of borrowers, and loan concentrations; (4) the effects of monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rates, money supply, and inflation; (5) changes in federal, state, or local tax laws; (6) the impact of changes in governmental policy and regulatory requirements on our operations; (7) changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; (8) changes in the performance and creditworthiness of customers, suppliers, and counterparties; (9) increased credit risk and higher credit losses due to loan concentrations; (10) volatility in mortgage banking income due to interest rates and demand; (11) adequacy of our internal controls and risk management programs; (12) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (13) uncertainty regarding changes in banking regulations and other regulatory requirements; (14) our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations; (15) the impact of changes in accounting policies and practices on our financial condition; (16) the reliability and accuracy of assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting estimates; (17) the potential for higher future credit losses due to changes in economic assumptions; (18) the ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and our reliance on third-party vendors; (19) operational issues related to and capital spending necessitated by the implementation of information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; (20) the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through computer systems and telecommunications networks; (21) the impact of security breaches or failures in operational systems; (22) the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; (23) the impact of changes in credit ratings of government debt and financial stability of sovereign governments; (24) the effect of stock market price fluctuations on our asset and wealth management businesses; (25) litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (26) availability of earnings and excess capital for dividend declarations; (27) the impact of fraud, scams, and schemes on our business; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies on our operations; (29) potential deterioration of the economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (30) impact of healthcare laws and potential changes on our costs and operations; (31) the ability to grow deposits and maintain adequate deposit levels, including by mitigating the effect of unexpected deposit outflows on our financial condition; and (32) other risk factors related to the banking industry.



Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Financial Highlights


As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024



















2025




2024




2024




Percent change vs.



(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)

1st QTR

4th QTR

1st QTR


4Q '24


1Q '24


INCOME STATEMENT:








Net interest income
$
104,377


$
103,445


$
95,623



0.9

%
9.2

%

Provision for credit losses

756



3,935



2,180



(80.8
)
%
(65.3
)
%

Other income

25,746



31,064



26,200



(17.1
)
%
(1.7
)
%

Other expense

78,164



83,241



77,228



(6.1
)
%
1.2

%

Income before income taxes
$
51,203


$
47,333


$
42,415



8.2

%
20.7

%

Income taxes

9,046



8,703



7,211



3.9

%
25.4

%

Net income
$
42,157


$
38,630


$
35,204



9.1

%
19.8

%











MARKET DATA:








Earnings per common share - basic (a)
$
2.61


$
2.39


$
2.18



9.2

%
19.7

%

Earnings per common share - diluted (a)

2.60



2.37



2.17



9.7

%
19.8

%

Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share

1.07



1.06



1.06



0.9

%
0.9

%

Special cash dividend declared per common share






0.50








N.M.

N.M.

Book value per common share at period end

79.00



76.98



71.95



2.6

%
9.8

%

Market price per common share at period end

151.40



171.43



135.85



(11.7
)
%
11.4

%

Market capitalization at period end

2,451,370



2,770,134



2,199,556



(11.5
)
%
11.4

%










Weighted average common shares - basic (b)

16,159,342



16,156,827



16,116,842






%
0.3

%

Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)

16,238,701



16,283,701



16,191,065



(0.3
)
%
0.3

%

Common shares outstanding at period end

16,191,347



16,158,982



16,149,523



0.2

%
0.3

%











PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)








Return on average assets (a)(b)

1.70

%

1.54

%

1.44

%

10.4

%
18.1

%

Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)

13.46

%

12.32

%

12.23

%

9.3

%
10.1

%

Yield on loans

6.26

%

6.21

%

5.99

%

0.8

%
4.5

%

Yield on investment securities

3.25

%

3.46

%

3.90

%

(6.1
)
%
(16.7
)
%

Yield on money market instruments

4.46

%

4.75

%

5.48

%

(6.1
)
%
(18.6
)
%

Yield on interest earning assets

5.85

%

5.82

%

5.66

%

0.5

%
3.4

%

Cost of interest bearing deposits

1.76

%

1.90

%

1.94

%

(7.4
)
%
(9.3
)
%

Cost of borrowings

3.94

%

3.86

%

4.25

%

2.1

%
(7.3
)
%

Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities

1.86

%

1.99

%

2.08

%

(6.5
)
%
(10.6
)
%

Net interest margin (g)

4.62

%

4.51

%

4.28

%

2.4

%
7.9

%

Efficiency ratio (g)

59.79

%

61.60

%

63.07

%

(2.9
)
%
(5.2
)
%











OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:








Tangible book value per common share (d)
$
68.94


$
66.89


$
61.80



3.1

%
11.6

%

Average interest earning assets

9,210,385



9,176,540



9,048,204



0.4

%
1.8

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)

51,959



51,268



44,595



1.3

%
16.5

%










Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Financial Highlights (continued)


As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024
















Percent change vs.



(in thousands, except ratios)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024


4Q '24


1Q '24


BALANCE SHEET:








Investment securities
$
1,042,163


$
1,100,861


$
1,339,747



(5.3
)
%
(22.2
)
%

Loans

7,883,735



7,817,128



7,525,005



0.9

%
4.8

%

Allowance for credit losses

88,130



87,966



85,084



0.2

%
3.6

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets

162,758



163,032



163,927



(0.2
)
%
(0.7
)
%

Other real estate owned (OREO)

119



938



1,674



(87.3
)
%
(92.9
)
%

Total assets

9,886,612



9,805,350



9,881,077



0.8

%
0.1

%

Total deposits

8,201,695



8,143,526



8,306,032



0.7

%
(1.3
)
%

Borrowings

270,757



280,083



295,130



(3.3
)
%
(8.3
)
%

Total shareholders' equity

1,279,042



1,243,848



1,161,979



2.8

%
10.1

%

Tangible equity (d)

1,116,284



1,080,816



998,052



3.3

%
11.8

%

Total nonperforming loans

63,148



69,932



71,759



(9.7
)
%
(12.0
)
%

Total nonperforming assets

63,267



70,870



73,433



(10.7
)
%
(13.8
)
%











ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:








Loans as a % of period end total assets

79.74

%

79.72

%

76.16

%




%
4.7

%

Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans

0.80

%

0.89

%

0.95

%

(10.1
)
%
(15.8
)
%

Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets

0.80

%

0.91

%

0.98

%

(12.1
)
%
(18.4
)
%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans

1.12

%

1.13

%

1.13

%

(0.9
)
%
(0.9
)
%

Net loan charge-offs
$
592


$
3,206


$
841



(81.5
)
%
(29.6
)
%

Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)

0.03

%

0.16

%

0.05

%

(81.3
)
%
(40.0
)
%











CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:








Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets

12.94

%

12.69

%

11.76

%

2.0

%
10.0

%

Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)

11.48

%

11.21

%

10.27

%

2.4

%
11.8

%

Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)

12.64

%

12.47

%

11.74

%

1.4

%
7.7

%

Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)

16.22

%

16.08

%

15.48

%

0.9

%
4.8

%

Average loans / Average deposits (b)

93.56

%

93.00

%

91.11

%

0.6

%
2.7

%










Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Consolidated Statements of Income










Three Months Ended




March 31



(in thousands, except share and per share data)


2025

2024







Interest income:





Interest and fees on loans


$

120,648

$
111,211

Interest on debt securities:





Taxable



7,130


11,899

Tax-exempt



1,269


1,410

Other interest income



3,153


2,120


Total interest income



132,200


126,640







Interest expense:





Interest on deposits:





Demand and savings deposits



18,436


19,855

Time deposits



6,770


7,338

Interest on borrowings



2,617


3,824


Total interest expense



27,823


31,017








Net interest income



104,377


95,623







Provision for credit losses



756


2,180








Net interest income after provision for credit losses



103,621


93,443







Other income



25,746


26,200







Other expense



78,164


77,228








Income before income taxes



51,203


42,415







Income taxes



9,046


7,211








Net income


$

42,157

$
35,204








Per common share:






Net income - basic


$

2.61

$
2.18


Net income - diluted


$

2.60

$
2.17








Weighted average common shares - basic



16,159,342


16,116,842


Weighted average common shares - diluted



16,238,701


16,191,065








Cash dividends declared:







Quarterly dividend


$

1.07

$
1.06



































































































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Consolidated Balance Sheets






(in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024





Assets





Cash and due from banks

$

154,536

$
122,363

Money market instruments


83,078


38,203

Investment securities


1,042,163


1,100,861

Loans


7,883,735


7,817,128

Allowance for credit losses


(88,130

)

(87,966
)


Loans, net


7,795,605


7,729,162

Bank premises and equipment, net


66,327


69,522

Goodwill and other intangible assets


162,758


163,032

Other real estate owned


119


938

Other assets


582,026


581,269


Total assets

$

9,886,612

$
9,805,350





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits:


Noninterest bearing

$

2,637,577

$
2,612,708

Interest bearing


5,564,118


5,530,818


Total deposits


8,201,695


8,143,526

Borrowings


270,757


280,083

Other liabilities


135,118


137,893


Total liabilities

$

8,607,570

$
8,561,502








Shareholders' Equity:


Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

$





$



Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)


459,529


463,706

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes


(34,659

)

(46,175
)

Retained earnings


1,002,110


977,599

Treasury shares (1,431,757 shares at March 31, 2025 and 1,464,122 shares at December 31, 2024)


(147,938

)

(151,282
)


Total shareholders' equity

$

1,279,042

$
1,243,848


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,886,612

$
9,805,350



























































































































































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Consolidated Average Balance Sheets







Three Months Ended



March 31



(in thousands)


2025


2024







Assets







Cash and due from banks

$

127,229

$
143,714


Money market instruments


287,016


155,511


Investment securities


1,069,620


1,368,527


Loans


7,833,234


7,482,650


Allowance for credit losses


(88,825

)

(84,067
)


Loans, net


7,744,409


7,398,583


Bank premises and equipment, net


68,992


74,919


Goodwill and other intangible assets


162,938


164,137


Other real estate owned


918


1,088


Other assets


584,485


556,899



Total assets

$

10,045,607

$
9,863,378











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Deposits:



Noninterest bearing

$

2,578,838

$
2,569,030


Interest bearing


5,793,915


5,644,088



Total deposits


8,372,753


8,213,118


Borrowings


269,254


361,703


Other liabilities


133,341


130,373



Total liabilities

$

8,775,348

$
8,705,194







Shareholders' Equity:



Preferred shares

$





$




Common shares


464,046


463,518


Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes


(39,942

)

(67,343
)

Retained earnings


997,399


917,645


Treasury shares


(151,244

)

(155,636
)


Total shareholders' equity

$

1,270,259

$
1,158,184



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,045,607

$
9,863,378

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters









2025
2024
2024
2024
2024



(in thousands, except per share data)

1st QTR
4th QTR
3rd QTR
2nd QTR
1st QTR







Interest income:





Interest and fees on loans

$

120,648

$
120,870

$
120,203

$
115,318

$
111,211

Interest on debt securities:





Taxable


7,130


8,641


10,228


10,950


11,899

Tax-exempt


1,269


1,351


1,381


1,382


1,410

Other interest income


3,153


2,751


1,996


1,254


2,120


Total interest income


132,200


133,613


133,808


128,904


126,640







Interest expense:





Interest on deposits:





Demand and savings deposits


18,436


19,802


22,762


20,370


19,855

Time deposits


6,770


7,658


7,073


7,525


7,338

Interest on borrowings


2,617


2,708


2,859


3,172


3,824


Total interest expense


27,823


30,168


32,694


31,067


31,017








Net interest income


104,377


103,445


101,114


97,837


95,623







Provision for credit losses


756


3,935


5,315


3,113


2,180








Net interest income after provision for credit losses


103,621


99,510


95,799


94,724


93,443







Other income


25,746


31,064


36,530


28,794


26,200







Other expense


78,164


83,241


85,681


75,189


77,228








Income before income taxes


51,203


47,333


46,648


48,329


42,415







Income taxes


9,046


8,703


8,431


8,960


7,211








Net income

$

42,157

$
38,630

$
38,217

$
39,369

$
35,204








Per common share:






Net income - basic

$

2.61

$
2.39

$
2.37

$
2.44

$
2.18


Net income - diluted

$

2.60

$
2.37

$
2.35

$
2.42

$
2.17































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters










2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


(in thousands)
1st QTR
4th QTR
3rd QTR
2nd QTR
1st QTR







Other income:





Income from fiduciary activities

$

10,994

$
11,122

$
10,615

$
10,728

$
10,024

Service charges on deposit accounts


2,407


2,319


2,362


2,214


2,106

Other service income


2,936


3,277


3,036


2,906


2,524

Debit card fee income


6,089


6,511


6,539


6,580


6,243

Bank owned life insurance income


1,512


1,519


2,057


1,565


2,629

ATM fees


335


415


471


458


496

Pension settlement gain







365


5,783









(Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net


(229

)

(74
)

2


(7
)

121

Loss on sale of debt securities, net







(128
)









(398
)

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net


(862

)

1,852


1,557


358


(687
)

Other components of net periodic benefit income


2,344


2,651


2,204


2,204


2,204

Miscellaneous


220


1,235


1,904


1,788


938

Total other income

$

25,746

$
31,064

$
36,530

$
28,794

$
26,200







Other expense:





Salaries

$

36,216

$
37,254

$
38,370

$
35,954

$
35,733

Employee benefits


10,516


10,129


10,162


9,873


11,560

Occupancy expense


3,519


2,929


3,731


2,975


3,181

Furniture and equipment expense


2,301


2,375


2,571


2,454


2,583

Data processing fees


10,529


10,450


11,764


9,542


8,808

Professional fees and services


7,307


10,465


7,842


6,022


6,817

Marketing


1,528


1,949


1,464


1,164


1,741

Insurance


1,686


1,600


1,640


1,777


1,718

Communication


1,202


1,104


955


1,002


1,036

State tax expense


1,186


1,145


1,116


1,129


1,110

Amortization of intangible assets


274


288


287


320


320

Foundation contributions











2,000









Miscellaneous


1,900


3,553


3,779


2,977


2,621

Total other expense

$

78,164

$
83,241

$
85,681

$
75,189

$
77,228




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Asset Quality Information













Year ended December 31,



(in thousands, except ratios)


March 31, 2025


2024



2023



2022



2021



2020










Allowance for credit losses:







Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period

$
87,966

$
83,745

$
85,379

$
83,197

$
85,675

$
56,679

Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021







383






6,090





Charge-offs


3,605


18,334


10,863


9,133


5,093


10,304

Recoveries


3,013


8,012


5,942


6,758


8,441


27,246

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


592


10,322


4,921


2,375


(3,348
)

(16,942
)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


756


14,543


2,904


4,557


(11,916
)

12,054

Allowance for credit losses, end of period

$
88,130

$
87,966

$
83,745

$
85,379

$
83,197

$
85,675










General reserve trends:







Allowance for credit losses, end of period

$
88,130

$
87,966

$
83,745

$
85,379

$
83,197

$
85,675

Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)






















167

Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)

N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.

678

Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual


















42


44

Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual


1,044


1,299


4,983


3,566


1,574


5,390

General reserves on collectively evaluated loans

$
87,086

$
86,667

$
78,762

$
81,813

$
81,581

$
79,396









Total loans

$
7,883,735

$
7,817,128

$
7,476,221

$
7,141,891

$
6,871,122

$
7,177,785

Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)


2,139


2,174


2,835


4,653


7,149


11,153

Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)

N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.

360,056

Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k)


13,935


15,290






11,477


17,517


8,756

Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual


47,718


53,149


45,215


66,864


56,985


99,651

Collectively evaluated loans

$
7,819,943

$
7,746,515

$
7,428,171

$
7,058,897

$
6,789,471

$
6,698,169










Asset Quality Ratios:







Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans


0.03
%

0.14
%

0.07
%

0.03
%

(0.05)
%

(0.24)
%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans


1.12
%

1.13
%

1.12
%

1.20
%

1.21
%

1.19
%

General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans


1.11
%

1.12
%

1.06
%

1.16
%

1.20
%

1.19
%










Nonperforming assets:







Nonaccrual loans

$
61,929

$
68,178

$
60,259

$
79,696

$
72,722

$
117,368

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)

N.A.
N.A.
N.A.

20,134


28,323


20,788

Loans past due 90 days or more


1,219


1,754


859


1,281


1,607


1,458


Total nonperforming loans

$
63,148

$
69,932

$
61,118

$
101,111

$
102,652

$
139,614

Other real estate owned


119


938


983


1,354


775


1,431

Other nonperforming assets


















2,750


3,164


Total nonperforming assets

$
63,267

$
70,870

$
62,101

$
102,465

$
106,177

$
144,209

Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans


0.79
%

0.87
%

0.81
%

1.12
%

1.06
%

1.64
%

Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans


0.80
%

0.89
%

0.82
%

1.42
%

1.49
%

1.95
%

Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans


0.80
%

0.91
%

0.83
%

1.43
%

1.55
%

2.01
%

Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets


0.64
%

0.72
%

0.63
%

1.04
%

1.11
%

1.55
%









Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.










































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Asset Quality Information (continued)













Year ended December 31,


(in thousands, except ratios)


March 31, 2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020










New nonaccrual loan information:







Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period

$
68,178
$
60,259
$
79,696
$
72,722
$
117,368
$
90,080

New nonaccrual loans


14,767

65,535

48,280

64,918

38,478

103,386

Resolved nonaccrual loans


21,016

57,616

67,717

57,944

83,124

76,098


Nonaccrual loans, end of period

$
61,929
$
68,178
$
60,259
$
79,696
$
72,722
$
117,368










Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):

Unpaid principal balance

$
51,134
$
58,158
$
47,564
$
68,639
$
57,609
$
100,306

Prior charge-offs


3,416

5,009

2,349

1,775

624

655

Remaining principal balance


47,718

53,149

45,215

66,864

56,985

99,651

Specific reserves


1,044

1,299

4,983

3,566

1,574

5,390

Book value, after specific reserves

$
46,674
$
51,850
$
40,232
$
63,298
$
55,411
$
94,261









Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Financial Reconciliations





NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS






THREE MONTHS ENDED



(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024


Net interest income

$

104,377


$

103,445

$
95,623


less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions


175



250


352


less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships


1,019



38


2



Net interest income - adjusted

$

103,183


$

103,157

$
95,269








Provision for credit losses

$

756


$

3,935

$
2,180


less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships


(1,097

)







(953
)


Provision for credit losses - adjusted

$

1,853


$

3,935

$
3,133








Other income

$

25,746


$

31,064

$
26,200


less loss on sale of debt securities, net








(128

)

(398
)

less pension settlement gain








365






less impact of strategic initiatives


(914

)


117


(155
)

less Vision related (loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net


(229

)







121


less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships


3



299


7



Other income - adjusted

$

26,886


$

30,411

$
26,625








Other expense

$

78,164


$

83,241

$
77,228


less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions


274



288


320


less building demolition costs








44


65


less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships


276



215







Other expense - adjusted

$

77,614


$

82,694

$
76,843








Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)

$

(126

)

$

(83

)
$
(104
)







Net income - reported

$

42,157


$

38,630

$
35,204



Net income - adjusted (h)

$

41,682


$

38,319

$
34,811







Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.60


$

2.37

$
2.17


Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)

$

2.57


$

2.35

$
2.15







Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)


1.70

%


1.54

%

1.44
%

Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)


1.68

%


1.52

%

1.42
%






Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)


1.73

%


1.56

%

1.46
%

Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)


1.71

%


1.55

%

1.44
%






Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)


13.46

%


12.32

%

12.23
%

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)


13.31

%


12.22

%

12.09
%






Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)


15.44

%


14.17

%

14.24
%

Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)


15.27

%


14.06

%

14.08
%






Efficiency ratio (g)


59.79

%


61.60

%

63.07
%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)


59.39

%


61.63

%

62.72
%






Annualized net interest margin (g)


4.62

%


4.51

%

4.28
%

Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)


4.57

%


4.50

%

4.26
%

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.















































































































































































































































































































































































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION


Financial Reconciliations (continued)









(a) Reported measure uses net income

(b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, as appropriate

(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.







RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:



THREE MONTHS ENDED



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,270,259
$
1,247,680
$
1,158,184

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

162,938

163,221

164,137

AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
$
1,107,321
$
1,084,459
$
994,047






(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.







RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,279,042
$
1,243,848
$
1,161,979

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

162,758

163,032

163,927

TANGIBLE EQUITY
$
1,116,284
$
1,080,816
$
998,052






(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.







RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS



THREE MONTHS ENDED



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

AVERAGE ASSETS
$
10,045,607
$
10,008,328
$
9,863,378

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

162,938

163,221

164,137

AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
$
9,882,669
$
9,845,107
$
9,699,241






(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.







RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

TOTAL ASSETS
$
9,886,612
$
9,805,350
$
9,881,077

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

162,758

163,032

163,927

TANGIBLE ASSETS
$
9,723,854
$
9,642,318
$
9,717,150






(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.







RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME



THREE MONTHS ENDED



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Interest income
$
132,200
$
133,613
$
126,640

Fully taxable equivalent adjustment

607

617

616

Fully taxable equivalent interest income
$
132,807
$
134,230
$
127,256

Interest expense

27,823

30,168

31,017

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
$
104,984
$
104,062
$
96,239






(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.

(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.

(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.











































































RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME



THREE MONTHS ENDED



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Net income
$
42,157
$
38,630
$
35,204

Plus: Income taxes

9,046

8,703

7,211

Plus: Provision for credit losses

756

3,935

2,180

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income
$
51,959
$
51,268
$
44,595






(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
 



 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                                                                    
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

                  

      

    

      





  

  
    
                
          




  

        Tags
      

  
Stocks





  


                

                          

                                

              

                
      
      
                                                                                                                                        
            

                  
        
                                            
                                                                
                
              


                  



            




            





        

        Quiver Quantitative logo
      

    

    
                        




  Quiver Quantitative



                  
    Contributor
  

  

                

  

    

  Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets->

  Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data->

  Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets->

            




  More articles by this author->



    


    

  







      






      
    
              

            

                  

                  

            

  
      

      

      

      


    
    



    

  



      

      

      


    
    



    

  



    

  



  
      



    
    








  









  

    
Stocks mentioned

  


  

        



  PRK
  



      






  

  
      



    
    







  


          

              

    

  

  




                  

  

    

    

      


                  

            
            








              


  
More Related Articles
  



            








          
                                    
                      
                  



	
	

		

			Info icon
			
This data feed is not available at this time.

		

	


	

      





                
    

        

                            
                    
                    
                
                            

                    
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

                        

    

        
            Data is currently not available
        
    





  	


	
    
		
  • 
			
    
				
    
				
										
				
				
    
					
											
						
									
    
			
    
							
    
									
    
					
    • 
	


  
	



    
  
    
          

        
                  

            


  

  





    

          




  Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.