Park National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Park National Corporation reported a 19.8% increase in Q1 2025 net income, announcing a quarterly dividend of $1.07.
Quiver AI Summary
Park National Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $42.2 million, representing a 19.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The quarterly cash dividend declared was $1.07 per share, payable in June. The company highlighted solid performance driven by a 0.9% increase in total loans and a 0.7% increase in deposits, reflecting its commitment to reliable services in a volatile market. Chairman and CEO David Trautman emphasized the importance of building strong relationships, while President Matthew Miller thanked the community for its trust. Overall, Park National's total assets reached $9.9 billion as of March 31, 2025, showcasing its continued growth and stability within the banking sector.
Potential Positives
- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, emphasizing commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Net income increased by 19.8% year-over-year, demonstrating strong financial performance and growth.
- Total loans and deposits increased in the first quarter, indicating positive trends in lending and customer deposits.
- Improved efficiency ratio to 59.79%, reflecting stronger operational efficiency compared to previous periods.
Potential Negatives
- Net interest income increased only slightly compared to the previous quarter (0.9% increase), indicating potential strain in earnings growth.
- Other income decreased significantly by 17.1% compared to the previous quarter, which may suggest challenges in additional revenue streams.
- The market price per common share decreased by 11.7% compared to the previous quarter, which could impact investor confidence and market perception of the company's value.
FAQ
What are Park National Corporation's first-quarter 2025 financial results?
Park National Corporation reported a net income of $42.2 million, reflecting a 19.8% increase from the previous year.
When will the cash dividend be paid to shareholders?
The quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share will be payable on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025.
How has the loan and deposit growth been for Park National in Q1 2025?
Total loans increased by 0.9%, while total deposits rose by 0.7% during the first quarter of 2025.
Who is the current CEO of Park National Corporation?
The current CEO of Park National Corporation is David Trautman, who also serves as Chairman.
What does Park National Corporation aim to achieve amid market conditions?
Park aims to provide predictable financial support and build authentic relationships as a reliable partner during dynamic market conditions.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$PRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $PRK stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 92,405 shares (+677.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,840,989
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 70,170 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,029,243
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 52,268 shares (+427.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,960,303
- STATE STREET CORP added 45,726 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,838,808
- EAM GLOBAL INVESTORS LLC removed 24,969 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,280,435
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 22,454 shares (+1.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,849,289
- INVESCO LTD. added 19,948 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,419,685
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
NEWARK, Ohio, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, payable on June 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025.
“Our first quarter performance reflects our commitment to providing consistent financial support and a measure of predictability in dynamic market conditions,” said Park Chairman and CEO David Trautman. “In a world buffeted by extremes, our greatest opportunity to serve more is through continuing to build authentic relationships and showing up as a steady, reliable partner.”
Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $42.2 million, a 19.8 percent increase from $35.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.60, compared to $2.17 for the first quarter of 2024. Park’s total loans increased 0.9 percent (3.5 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2025. Park's reported period end deposits increased 0.7 percent (2.9 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2025, with an increase of 2.3 percent (9.5 percent annualized), including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of March 31, 2025. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits continue to contribute to Park's success in 2025.
“Our bankers’ ability to serve others well is reflected in our first quarter results,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “We’re deeply grateful for the trust our communities, customers and neighbors place in us every day. We look forward to growing these and new relationships, consistently delivering on our promises and expanding our impact.”
Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.
Complete financial tables are listed below.
Category:
Earnings
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: (1) the ability to execute our business plan successfully and manage strategic initiatives; (2) the impact of current and future economic and financial market conditions, including unemployment rates, inflation, interest rates, supply-demand imbalances, and geopolitical matters; (3) factors impacting the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values, financial health of borrowers, and loan concentrations; (4) the effects of monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rates, money supply, and inflation; (5) changes in federal, state, or local tax laws; (6) the impact of changes in governmental policy and regulatory requirements on our operations; (7) changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; (8) changes in the performance and creditworthiness of customers, suppliers, and counterparties; (9) increased credit risk and higher credit losses due to loan concentrations; (10) volatility in mortgage banking income due to interest rates and demand; (11) adequacy of our internal controls and risk management programs; (12) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (13) uncertainty regarding changes in banking regulations and other regulatory requirements; (14) our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations; (15) the impact of changes in accounting policies and practices on our financial condition; (16) the reliability and accuracy of assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting estimates; (17) the potential for higher future credit losses due to changes in economic assumptions; (18) the ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and our reliance on third-party vendors; (19) operational issues related to and capital spending necessitated by the implementation of information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; (20) the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through computer systems and telecommunications networks; (21) the impact of security breaches or failures in operational systems; (22) the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; (23) the impact of changes in credit ratings of government debt and financial stability of sovereign governments; (24) the effect of stock market price fluctuations on our asset and wealth management businesses; (25) litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (26) availability of earnings and excess capital for dividend declarations; (27) the impact of fraud, scams, and schemes on our business; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies on our operations; (29) potential deterioration of the economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (30) impact of healthcare laws and potential changes on our costs and operations; (31) the ability to grow deposits and maintain adequate deposit levels, including by mitigating the effect of unexpected deposit outflows on our financial condition; and (32) other risk factors related to the banking industry.
Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024
2025
2024
2024
Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)
1st QTR
4th QTR
1st QTR
4Q '24
1Q '24
INCOME STATEMENT:
Net interest income
$
104,377
$
103,445
$
95,623
0.9
%
9.2
%
Provision for credit losses
756
3,935
2,180
(80.8
)
%
(65.3
)
%
Other income
25,746
31,064
26,200
(17.1
)
%
(1.7
)
%
Other expense
78,164
83,241
77,228
(6.1
)
%
1.2
%
Income before income taxes
$
51,203
$
47,333
$
42,415
8.2
%
20.7
%
Income taxes
9,046
8,703
7,211
3.9
%
25.4
%
Net income
$
42,157
$
38,630
$
35,204
9.1
%
19.8
%
MARKET DATA:
Earnings per common share - basic (a)
$
2.61
$
2.39
$
2.18
9.2
%
19.7
%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)
2.60
2.37
2.17
9.7
%
19.8
%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share
1.07
1.06
1.06
0.9
%
0.9
%
Special cash dividend declared per common share
—
0.50
—
N.M.
N.M.
Book value per common share at period end
79.00
76.98
71.95
2.6
%
9.8
%
Market price per common share at period end
151.40
171.43
135.85
(11.7
)
%
11.4
%
Market capitalization at period end
2,451,370
2,770,134
2,199,556
(11.5
)
%
11.4
%
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)
16,159,342
16,156,827
16,116,842
—
%
0.3
%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)
16,238,701
16,283,701
16,191,065
(0.3
)
%
0.3
%
Common shares outstanding at period end
16,191,347
16,158,982
16,149,523
0.2
%
0.3
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)
Return on average assets (a)(b)
1.70
%
1.54
%
1.44
%
10.4
%
18.1
%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
13.46
%
12.32
%
12.23
%
9.3
%
10.1
%
Yield on loans
6.26
%
6.21
%
5.99
%
0.8
%
4.5
%
Yield on investment securities
3.25
%
3.46
%
3.90
%
(6.1
)
%
(16.7
)
%
Yield on money market instruments
4.46
%
4.75
%
5.48
%
(6.1
)
%
(18.6
)
%
Yield on interest earning assets
5.85
%
5.82
%
5.66
%
0.5
%
3.4
%
Cost of interest bearing deposits
1.76
%
1.90
%
1.94
%
(7.4
)
%
(9.3
)
%
Cost of borrowings
3.94
%
3.86
%
4.25
%
2.1
%
(7.3
)
%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities
1.86
%
1.99
%
2.08
%
(6.5
)
%
(10.6
)
%
Net interest margin (g)
4.62
%
4.51
%
4.28
%
2.4
%
7.9
%
Efficiency ratio (g)
59.79
%
61.60
%
63.07
%
(2.9
)
%
(5.2
)
%
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
Tangible book value per common share (d)
$
68.94
$
66.89
$
61.80
3.1
%
11.6
%
Average interest earning assets
9,210,385
9,176,540
9,048,204
0.4
%
1.8
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)
51,959
51,268
44,595
1.3
%
16.5
%
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024
Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
4Q '24
1Q '24
BALANCE SHEET:
Investment securities
$
1,042,163
$
1,100,861
$
1,339,747
(5.3
)
%
(22.2
)
%
Loans
7,883,735
7,817,128
7,525,005
0.9
%
4.8
%
Allowance for credit losses
88,130
87,966
85,084
0.2
%
3.6
%
Goodwill and other intangible assets
162,758
163,032
163,927
(0.2
)
%
(0.7
)
%
Other real estate owned (OREO)
119
938
1,674
(87.3
)
%
(92.9
)
%
Total assets
9,886,612
9,805,350
9,881,077
0.8
%
0.1
%
Total deposits
8,201,695
8,143,526
8,306,032
0.7
%
(1.3
)
%
Borrowings
270,757
280,083
295,130
(3.3
)
%
(8.3
)
%
Total shareholders' equity
1,279,042
1,243,848
1,161,979
2.8
%
10.1
%
Tangible equity (d)
1,116,284
1,080,816
998,052
3.3
%
11.8
%
Total nonperforming loans
63,148
69,932
71,759
(9.7
)
%
(12.0
)
%
Total nonperforming assets
63,267
70,870
73,433
(10.7
)
%
(13.8
)
%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Loans as a % of period end total assets
79.74
%
79.72
%
76.16
%
—
%
4.7
%
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans
0.80
%
0.89
%
0.95
%
(10.1
)
%
(15.8
)
%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets
0.80
%
0.91
%
0.98
%
(12.1
)
%
(18.4
)
%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans
1.12
%
1.13
%
1.13
%
(0.9
)
%
(0.9
)
%
Net loan charge-offs
$
592
$
3,206
$
841
(81.5
)
%
(29.6
)
%
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)
0.03
%
0.16
%
0.05
%
(81.3
)
%
(40.0
)
%
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets
12.94
%
12.69
%
11.76
%
2.0
%
10.0
%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)
11.48
%
11.21
%
10.27
%
2.4
%
11.8
%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)
12.64
%
12.47
%
11.74
%
1.4
%
7.7
%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)
16.22
%
16.08
%
15.48
%
0.9
%
4.8
%
Average loans / Average deposits (b)
93.56
%
93.00
%
91.11
%
0.6
%
2.7
%
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
March 31
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
120,648
$
111,211
Interest on debt securities:
Taxable
7,130
11,899
Tax-exempt
1,269
1,410
Other interest income
3,153
2,120
Total interest income
132,200
126,640
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Demand and savings deposits
18,436
19,855
Time deposits
6,770
7,338
Interest on borrowings
2,617
3,824
Total interest expense
27,823
31,017
Net interest income
104,377
95,623
Provision for credit losses
756
2,180
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
103,621
93,443
Other income
25,746
26,200
Other expense
78,164
77,228
Income before income taxes
51,203
42,415
Income taxes
9,046
7,211
Net income
$
42,157
$
35,204
Per common share:
Net income - basic
$
2.61
$
2.18
Net income - diluted
$
2.60
$
2.17
Weighted average common shares - basic
16,159,342
16,116,842
Weighted average common shares - diluted
16,238,701
16,191,065
Cash dividends declared:
Quarterly dividend
$
1.07
$
1.06
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
154,536
$
122,363
Money market instruments
83,078
38,203
Investment securities
1,042,163
1,100,861
Loans
7,883,735
7,817,128
Allowance for credit losses
(88,130
)
(87,966
)
Loans, net
7,795,605
7,729,162
Bank premises and equipment, net
66,327
69,522
Goodwill and other intangible assets
162,758
163,032
Other real estate owned
119
938
Other assets
582,026
581,269
Total assets
$
9,886,612
$
9,805,350
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$
2,637,577
$
2,612,708
Interest bearing
5,564,118
5,530,818
Total deposits
8,201,695
8,143,526
Borrowings
270,757
280,083
Other liabilities
135,118
137,893
Total liabilities
$
8,607,570
$
8,561,502
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
$
—
$
—
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
459,529
463,706
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(34,659
)
(46,175
)
Retained earnings
1,002,110
977,599
Treasury shares (1,431,757 shares at March 31, 2025 and 1,464,122 shares at December 31, 2024)
(147,938
)
(151,282
)
Total shareholders' equity
$
1,279,042
$
1,243,848
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
9,886,612
$
9,805,350
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
Three Months Ended
March 31
(in thousands)
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
127,229
$
143,714
Money market instruments
287,016
155,511
Investment securities
1,069,620
1,368,527
Loans
7,833,234
7,482,650
Allowance for credit losses
(88,825
)
(84,067
)
Loans, net
7,744,409
7,398,583
Bank premises and equipment, net
68,992
74,919
Goodwill and other intangible assets
162,938
164,137
Other real estate owned
918
1,088
Other assets
584,485
556,899
Total assets
$
10,045,607
$
9,863,378
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$
2,578,838
$
2,569,030
Interest bearing
5,793,915
5,644,088
Total deposits
8,372,753
8,213,118
Borrowings
269,254
361,703
Other liabilities
133,341
130,373
Total liabilities
$
8,775,348
$
8,705,194
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred shares
$
—
$
—
Common shares
464,046
463,518
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(39,942
)
(67,343
)
Retained earnings
997,399
917,645
Treasury shares
(151,244
)
(155,636
)
Total shareholders' equity
$
1,270,259
$
1,158,184
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,045,607
$
9,863,378
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
1st QTR
4th QTR
3rd QTR
2nd QTR
1st QTR
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
120,648
$
120,870
$
120,203
$
115,318
$
111,211
Interest on debt securities:
Taxable
7,130
8,641
10,228
10,950
11,899
Tax-exempt
1,269
1,351
1,381
1,382
1,410
Other interest income
3,153
2,751
1,996
1,254
2,120
Total interest income
132,200
133,613
133,808
128,904
126,640
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Demand and savings deposits
18,436
19,802
22,762
20,370
19,855
Time deposits
6,770
7,658
7,073
7,525
7,338
Interest on borrowings
2,617
2,708
2,859
3,172
3,824
Total interest expense
27,823
30,168
32,694
31,067
31,017
Net interest income
104,377
103,445
101,114
97,837
95,623
Provision for credit losses
756
3,935
5,315
3,113
2,180
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
103,621
99,510
95,799
94,724
93,443
Other income
25,746
31,064
36,530
28,794
26,200
Other expense
78,164
83,241
85,681
75,189
77,228
Income before income taxes
51,203
47,333
46,648
48,329
42,415
Income taxes
9,046
8,703
8,431
8,960
7,211
Net income
$
42,157
$
38,630
$
38,217
$
39,369
$
35,204
Per common share:
Net income - basic
$
2.61
$
2.39
$
2.37
$
2.44
$
2.18
Net income - diluted
$
2.60
$
2.37
$
2.35
$
2.42
$
2.17
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(in thousands)
1st QTR
4th QTR
3rd QTR
2nd QTR
1st QTR
Other income:
Income from fiduciary activities
$
10,994
$
11,122
$
10,615
$
10,728
$
10,024
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,407
2,319
2,362
2,214
2,106
Other service income
2,936
3,277
3,036
2,906
2,524
Debit card fee income
6,089
6,511
6,539
6,580
6,243
Bank owned life insurance income
1,512
1,519
2,057
1,565
2,629
ATM fees
335
415
471
458
496
Pension settlement gain
—
365
5,783
—
—
(Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net
(229
)
(74
)
2
(7
)
121
Loss on sale of debt securities, net
—
(128
)
—
—
(398
)
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(862
)
1,852
1,557
358
(687
)
Other components of net periodic benefit income
2,344
2,651
2,204
2,204
2,204
Miscellaneous
220
1,235
1,904
1,788
938
Total other income
$
25,746
$
31,064
$
36,530
$
28,794
$
26,200
Other expense:
Salaries
$
36,216
$
37,254
$
38,370
$
35,954
$
35,733
Employee benefits
10,516
10,129
10,162
9,873
11,560
Occupancy expense
3,519
2,929
3,731
2,975
3,181
Furniture and equipment expense
2,301
2,375
2,571
2,454
2,583
Data processing fees
10,529
10,450
11,764
9,542
8,808
Professional fees and services
7,307
10,465
7,842
6,022
6,817
Marketing
1,528
1,949
1,464
1,164
1,741
Insurance
1,686
1,600
1,640
1,777
1,718
Communication
1,202
1,104
955
1,002
1,036
State tax expense
1,186
1,145
1,116
1,129
1,110
Amortization of intangible assets
274
288
287
320
320
Foundation contributions
—
—
2,000
—
—
Miscellaneous
1,900
3,553
3,779
2,977
2,621
Total other expense
$
78,164
$
83,241
$
85,681
$
75,189
$
77,228
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)
March 31, 2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
Allowance for credit losses:
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period
$
87,966
$
83,745
$
85,379
$
83,197
$
85,675
$
56,679
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021
—
383
—
6,090
—
Charge-offs
3,605
18,334
10,863
9,133
5,093
10,304
Recoveries
3,013
8,012
5,942
6,758
8,441
27,246
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
592
10,322
4,921
2,375
(3,348
)
(16,942
)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
756
14,543
2,904
4,557
(11,916
)
12,054
Allowance for credit losses, end of period
$
88,130
$
87,966
$
83,745
$
85,379
$
83,197
$
85,675
General reserve trends:
Allowance for credit losses, end of period
$
88,130
$
87,966
$
83,745
$
85,379
$
83,197
$
85,675
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)
—
—
—
—
—
167
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
678
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual
—
—
—
—
42
44
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual
1,044
1,299
4,983
3,566
1,574
5,390
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans
$
87,086
$
86,667
$
78,762
$
81,813
$
81,581
$
79,396
Total loans
$
7,883,735
$
7,817,128
$
7,476,221
$
7,141,891
$
6,871,122
$
7,177,785
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)
2,139
2,174
2,835
4,653
7,149
11,153
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
360,056
Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k)
13,935
15,290
—
11,477
17,517
8,756
Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual
47,718
53,149
45,215
66,864
56,985
99,651
Collectively evaluated loans
$
7,819,943
$
7,746,515
$
7,428,171
$
7,058,897
$
6,789,471
$
6,698,169
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans
0.03
%
0.14
%
0.07
%
0.03
%
(0.05)
%
(0.24)
%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans
1.12
%
1.13
%
1.12
%
1.20
%
1.21
%
1.19
%
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans
1.11
%
1.12
%
1.06
%
1.16
%
1.20
%
1.19
%
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
61,929
$
68,178
$
60,259
$
79,696
$
72,722
$
117,368
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
20,134
28,323
20,788
Loans past due 90 days or more
1,219
1,754
859
1,281
1,607
1,458
Total nonperforming loans
$
63,148
$
69,932
$
61,118
$
101,111
$
102,652
$
139,614
Other real estate owned
119
938
983
1,354
775
1,431
Other nonperforming assets
—
—
—
—
2,750
3,164
Total nonperforming assets
$
63,267
$
70,870
$
62,101
$
102,465
$
106,177
$
144,209
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans
0.79
%
0.87
%
0.81
%
1.12
%
1.06
%
1.64
%
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans
0.80
%
0.89
%
0.82
%
1.42
%
1.49
%
1.95
%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans
0.80
%
0.91
%
0.83
%
1.43
%
1.55
%
2.01
%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets
0.64
%
0.72
%
0.63
%
1.04
%
1.11
%
1.55
%
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information (continued)
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)
March 31, 2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
New nonaccrual loan information:
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period
$
68,178
$
60,259
$
79,696
$
72,722
$
117,368
$
90,080
New nonaccrual loans
14,767
65,535
48,280
64,918
38,478
103,386
Resolved nonaccrual loans
21,016
57,616
67,717
57,944
83,124
76,098
Nonaccrual loans, end of period
$
61,929
$
68,178
$
60,259
$
79,696
$
72,722
$
117,368
Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
Unpaid principal balance
$
51,134
$
58,158
$
47,564
$
68,639
$
57,609
$
100,306
Prior charge-offs
3,416
5,009
2,349
1,775
624
655
Remaining principal balance
47,718
53,149
45,215
66,864
56,985
99,651
Specific reserves
1,044
1,299
4,983
3,566
1,574
5,390
Book value, after specific reserves
$
46,674
$
51,850
$
40,232
$
63,298
$
55,411
$
94,261
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Net interest income
$
104,377
$
103,445
$
95,623
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions
175
250
352
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships
1,019
38
2
Net interest income - adjusted
$
103,183
$
103,157
$
95,269
Provision for credit losses
$
756
$
3,935
$
2,180
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships
(1,097
)
—
(953
)
Provision for credit losses - adjusted
$
1,853
$
3,935
$
3,133
Other income
$
25,746
$
31,064
$
26,200
less loss on sale of debt securities, net
—
(128
)
(398
)
less pension settlement gain
—
365
—
less impact of strategic initiatives
(914
)
117
(155
)
less Vision related (loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net
(229
)
—
121
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships
3
299
7
Other income - adjusted
$
26,886
$
30,411
$
26,625
Other expense
$
78,164
$
83,241
$
77,228
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions
274
288
320
less building demolition costs
—
44
65
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships
276
215
—
Other expense - adjusted
$
77,614
$
82,694
$
76,843
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)
$
(126
)
$
(83
)
$
(104
)
Net income - reported
$
42,157
$
38,630
$
35,204
Net income - adjusted (h)
$
41,682
$
38,319
$
34,811
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.60
$
2.37
$
2.17
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)
$
2.57
$
2.35
$
2.15
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)
1.70
%
1.54
%
1.44
%
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)
1.68
%
1.52
%
1.42
%
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)
1.73
%
1.56
%
1.46
%
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)
1.71
%
1.55
%
1.44
%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
13.46
%
12.32
%
12.23
%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)
13.31
%
12.22
%
12.09
%
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)
15.44
%
14.17
%
14.24
%
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)
15.27
%
14.06
%
14.08
%
Efficiency ratio (g)
59.79
%
61.60
%
63.07
%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)
59.39
%
61.63
%
62.72
%
Annualized net interest margin (g)
4.62
%
4.51
%
4.28
%
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)
4.57
%
4.50
%
4.26
%
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
THREE MONTHS ENDED
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,270,259
$
1,247,680
$
1,158,184
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
162,938
163,221
164,137
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
$
1,107,321
$
1,084,459
$
994,047
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,279,042
$
1,243,848
$
1,161,979
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
162,758
163,032
163,927
TANGIBLE EQUITY
$
1,116,284
$
1,080,816
$
998,052
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
THREE MONTHS ENDED
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
AVERAGE ASSETS
$
10,045,607
$
10,008,328
$
9,863,378
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
162,938
163,221
164,137
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
$
9,882,669
$
9,845,107
$
9,699,241
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
TOTAL ASSETS
$
9,886,612
$
9,805,350
$
9,881,077
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
162,758
163,032
163,927
TANGIBLE ASSETS
$
9,723,854
$
9,642,318
$
9,717,150
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Interest income
$
132,200
$
133,613
$
126,640
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
607
617
616
Fully taxable equivalent interest income
$
132,807
$
134,230
$
127,256
Interest expense
27,823
30,168
31,017
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
$
104,984
$
104,062
$
96,239
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Net income
$
42,157
$
38,630
$
35,204
Plus: Income taxes
9,046
8,703
7,211
Plus: Provision for credit losses
756
3,935
2,180
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income
$
51,959
$
51,268
$
44,595
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.