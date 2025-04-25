Park National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Park National Corporation reported a 19.8% increase in Q1 2025 net income, announcing a quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Park National Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $42.2 million, representing a 19.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The quarterly cash dividend declared was $1.07 per share, payable in June. The company highlighted solid performance driven by a 0.9% increase in total loans and a 0.7% increase in deposits, reflecting its commitment to reliable services in a volatile market. Chairman and CEO David Trautman emphasized the importance of building strong relationships, while President Matthew Miller thanked the community for its trust. Overall, Park National's total assets reached $9.9 billion as of March 31, 2025, showcasing its continued growth and stability within the banking sector.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, emphasizing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Net income increased by 19.8% year-over-year, demonstrating strong financial performance and growth.

Total loans and deposits increased in the first quarter, indicating positive trends in lending and customer deposits.

Improved efficiency ratio to 59.79%, reflecting stronger operational efficiency compared to previous periods.

Net interest income increased only slightly compared to the previous quarter (0.9% increase), indicating potential strain in earnings growth.

Other income decreased significantly by 17.1% compared to the previous quarter, which may suggest challenges in additional revenue streams.

The market price per common share decreased by 11.7% compared to the previous quarter, which could impact investor confidence and market perception of the company's value.

What are Park National Corporation's first-quarter 2025 financial results?

Park National Corporation reported a net income of $42.2 million, reflecting a 19.8% increase from the previous year.

When will the cash dividend be paid to shareholders?

The quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share will be payable on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025.

How has the loan and deposit growth been for Park National in Q1 2025?

Total loans increased by 0.9%, while total deposits rose by 0.7% during the first quarter of 2025.

Who is the current CEO of Park National Corporation?

The current CEO of Park National Corporation is David Trautman, who also serves as Chairman.

What does Park National Corporation aim to achieve amid market conditions?

Park aims to provide predictable financial support and build authentic relationships as a reliable partner during dynamic market conditions.

Full Release



NEWARK, Ohio, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, payable on June 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025.





“Our first quarter performance reflects our commitment to providing consistent financial support and a measure of predictability in dynamic market conditions,” said Park Chairman and CEO David Trautman. “In a world buffeted by extremes, our greatest opportunity to serve more is through continuing to build authentic relationships and showing up as a steady, reliable partner.”





Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $42.2 million, a 19.8 percent increase from $35.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.60, compared to $2.17 for the first quarter of 2024. Park’s total loans increased 0.9 percent (3.5 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2025. Park's reported period end deposits increased 0.7 percent (2.9 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2025, with an increase of 2.3 percent (9.5 percent annualized), including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of March 31, 2025. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits continue to contribute to Park's success in 2025.





“Our bankers’ ability to serve others well is reflected in our first quarter results,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “We’re deeply grateful for the trust our communities, customers and neighbors place in us every day. We look forward to growing these and new relationships, consistently delivering on our promises and expanding our impact.”





Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.





Complete financial tables are listed below.







SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995





Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.





Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: (1) the ability to execute our business plan successfully and manage strategic initiatives; (2) the impact of current and future economic and financial market conditions, including unemployment rates, inflation, interest rates, supply-demand imbalances, and geopolitical matters; (3) factors impacting the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values, financial health of borrowers, and loan concentrations; (4) the effects of monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rates, money supply, and inflation; (5) changes in federal, state, or local tax laws; (6) the impact of changes in governmental policy and regulatory requirements on our operations; (7) changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; (8) changes in the performance and creditworthiness of customers, suppliers, and counterparties; (9) increased credit risk and higher credit losses due to loan concentrations; (10) volatility in mortgage banking income due to interest rates and demand; (11) adequacy of our internal controls and risk management programs; (12) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (13) uncertainty regarding changes in banking regulations and other regulatory requirements; (14) our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations; (15) the impact of changes in accounting policies and practices on our financial condition; (16) the reliability and accuracy of assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting estimates; (17) the potential for higher future credit losses due to changes in economic assumptions; (18) the ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and our reliance on third-party vendors; (19) operational issues related to and capital spending necessitated by the implementation of information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; (20) the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through computer systems and telecommunications networks; (21) the impact of security breaches or failures in operational systems; (22) the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; (23) the impact of changes in credit ratings of government debt and financial stability of sovereign governments; (24) the effect of stock market price fluctuations on our asset and wealth management businesses; (25) litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (26) availability of earnings and excess capital for dividend declarations; (27) the impact of fraud, scams, and schemes on our business; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies on our operations; (29) potential deterioration of the economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (30) impact of healthcare laws and potential changes on our costs and operations; (31) the ability to grow deposits and maintain adequate deposit levels, including by mitigating the effect of unexpected deposit outflows on our financial condition; and (32) other risk factors related to the banking industry.





Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.











PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

















Financial Highlights

















As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024

























































































2025





















2024





















2024





















Percent change vs.



















(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)











1st QTR









4th QTR









1st QTR













4Q '24













1Q '24

















INCOME STATEMENT:











































Net interest income





$





104,377













$





103,445













$





95,623

















0.9









%





9.2









%









Provision for credit losses









756

















3,935

















2,180

















(80.8





)





%





(65.3





)





%









Other income









25,746

















31,064

















26,200

















(17.1





)





%





(1.7





)





%









Other expense









78,164

















83,241

















77,228

















(6.1





)





%





1.2









%









Income before income taxes





$





51,203













$





47,333













$





42,415

















8.2









%





20.7









%









Income taxes









9,046

















8,703

















7,211

















3.9









%





25.4









%









Net income





$





42,157













$





38,630













$





35,204

















9.1









%





19.8









%



















































MARKET DATA:











































Earnings per common share - basic (a)





$





2.61













$





2.39













$





2.18

















9.2









%





19.7









%









Earnings per common share - diluted (a)









2.60

















2.37

















2.17

















9.7









%





19.8









%









Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share









1.07

















1.06

















1.06

















0.9









%





0.9









%









Special cash dividend declared per common share









—

















0.50

















—

















N.M.









N.M.













Book value per common share at period end









79.00

















76.98

















71.95

















2.6









%





9.8









%









Market price per common share at period end









151.40

















171.43

















135.85

















(11.7





)





%





11.4









%









Market capitalization at period end









2,451,370

















2,770,134

















2,199,556

















(11.5





)





%





11.4









%

















































Weighted average common shares - basic (b)









16,159,342

















16,156,827

















16,116,842

















—









%





0.3









%









Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)









16,238,701

















16,283,701

















16,191,065

















(0.3





)





%





0.3









%









Common shares outstanding at period end









16,191,347

















16,158,982

















16,149,523

















0.2









%





0.3









%



















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)











































Return on average assets (a)(b)









1.70









%









1.54









%









1.44









%









10.4









%





18.1









%









Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)









13.46









%









12.32









%









12.23









%









9.3









%





10.1









%









Yield on loans









6.26









%









6.21









%









5.99









%









0.8









%





4.5









%









Yield on investment securities









3.25









%









3.46









%









3.90









%









(6.1





)





%





(16.7





)





%









Yield on money market instruments









4.46









%









4.75









%









5.48









%









(6.1





)





%





(18.6





)





%









Yield on interest earning assets









5.85









%









5.82









%









5.66









%









0.5









%





3.4









%









Cost of interest bearing deposits









1.76









%









1.90









%









1.94









%









(7.4





)





%





(9.3





)





%









Cost of borrowings









3.94









%









3.86









%









4.25









%









2.1









%





(7.3





)





%









Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities









1.86









%









1.99









%









2.08









%









(6.5





)





%





(10.6





)





%









Net interest margin (g)









4.62









%









4.51









%









4.28









%









2.4









%





7.9









%









Efficiency ratio (g)









59.79









%









61.60









%









63.07









%









(2.9





)





%





(5.2





)





%



















































OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











































Tangible book value per common share (d)





$





68.94













$





66.89













$





61.80

















3.1









%





11.6









%









Average interest earning assets









9,210,385

















9,176,540

















9,048,204

















0.4









%





1.8









%









Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)









51,959

















51,268

















44,595

















1.3









%





16.5









%

















































Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.







































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

















Financial Highlights (continued)

















As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024

















































































Percent change vs.



















(in thousands, except ratios)











March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024













4Q '24













1Q '24

















BALANCE SHEET:











































Investment securities





$





1,042,163













$





1,100,861













$





1,339,747

















(5.3





)





%





(22.2





)





%









Loans









7,883,735

















7,817,128

















7,525,005

















0.9









%





4.8









%









Allowance for credit losses









88,130

















87,966

















85,084

















0.2









%





3.6









%









Goodwill and other intangible assets









162,758

















163,032

















163,927

















(0.2





)





%





(0.7





)





%









Other real estate owned (OREO)









119

















938

















1,674

















(87.3





)





%





(92.9





)





%









Total assets









9,886,612

















9,805,350

















9,881,077

















0.8









%





0.1









%









Total deposits









8,201,695

















8,143,526

















8,306,032

















0.7









%





(1.3





)





%









Borrowings









270,757

















280,083

















295,130

















(3.3





)





%





(8.3





)





%









Total shareholders' equity









1,279,042

















1,243,848

















1,161,979

















2.8









%





10.1









%









Tangible equity (d)









1,116,284

















1,080,816

















998,052

















3.3









%





11.8









%









Total nonperforming loans









63,148

















69,932

















71,759

















(9.7





)





%





(12.0





)





%









Total nonperforming assets









63,267

















70,870

















73,433

















(10.7





)





%





(13.8





)





%



















































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:











































Loans as a % of period end total assets









79.74









%









79.72









%









76.16









%









—









%





4.7









%









Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans









0.80









%









0.89









%









0.95









%









(10.1





)





%





(15.8





)





%









Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets









0.80









%









0.91









%









0.98









%









(12.1





)





%





(18.4





)





%









Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans









1.12









%









1.13









%









1.13









%









(0.9





)





%





(0.9





)





%









Net loan charge-offs





$





592













$





3,206













$





841

















(81.5





)





%





(29.6





)





%









Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)









0.03









%









0.16









%









0.05









%









(81.3





)





%





(40.0





)





%



















































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:











































Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets









12.94









%









12.69









%









11.76









%









2.0









%





10.0









%









Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)









11.48









%









11.21









%









10.27









%









2.4









%





11.8









%









Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)









12.64









%









12.47









%









11.74









%









1.4









%





7.7









%









Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)









16.22









%









16.08









%









15.48









%









0.9









%





4.8









%









Average loans / Average deposits (b)









93.56









%









93.00









%









91.11









%









0.6









%





2.7









%

















































Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.







































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION













Consolidated Statements of Income

















































Three Months Ended

























March 31



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)















2025











2024









































Interest income:





























Interest and fees on loans











$









120,648











$





111,211













Interest on debt securities:





























Taxable















7,130















11,899













Tax-exempt















1,269















1,410













Other interest income















3,153















2,120















Total interest income

















132,200















126,640









































Interest expense:





























Interest on deposits:





























Demand and savings deposits















18,436















19,855













Time deposits















6,770















7,338













Interest on borrowings















2,617















3,824















Total interest expense

















27,823















31,017











































Net interest income

















104,377















95,623









































Provision for credit losses















756















2,180











































Net interest income after provision for credit losses

















103,621















93,443









































Other income















25,746















26,200









































Other expense















78,164















77,228











































Income before income taxes

















51,203















42,415









































Income taxes















9,046















7,211











































Net income













$









42,157











$





35,204











































Per common share:

































Net income - basic













$









2.61











$





2.18















Net income - diluted













$









2.60











$





2.17











































Weighted average common shares - basic

















16,159,342















16,116,842















Weighted average common shares - diluted

















16,238,701















16,191,065











































Cash dividends declared:





































Quarterly dividend













$









1.07











$





1.06



































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION













Consolidated Balance Sheets































(in thousands, except share data)











March 31, 2025







December 31, 2024



























Assets



































Cash and due from banks







$









154,536











$





122,363













Money market instruments











83,078















38,203













Investment securities











1,042,163















1,100,861













Loans











7,883,735















7,817,128













Allowance for credit losses











(88,130









)











(87,966





)











Loans, net













7,795,605















7,729,162













Bank premises and equipment, net











66,327















69,522













Goodwill and other intangible assets











162,758















163,032













Other real estate owned











119















938













Other assets











582,026















581,269















Total assets









$









9,886,612











$





9,805,350































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing







$









2,637,577











$





2,612,708













Interest bearing











5,564,118















5,530,818















Total deposits













8,201,695















8,143,526













Borrowings











270,757















280,083













Other liabilities











135,118















137,893















Total liabilities









$









8,607,570











$





8,561,502















































Shareholders' Equity:



















Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)







$









—











$





—













Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)











459,529















463,706













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes











(34,659









)











(46,175





)









Retained earnings











1,002,110















977,599













Treasury shares (1,431,757 shares at March 31, 2025 and 1,464,122 shares at December 31, 2024)











(147,938









)











(151,282





)











Total shareholders' equity









$









1,279,042











$





1,243,848















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$









9,886,612











$





9,805,350



































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION













Consolidated Average Balance Sheets





































Three Months Ended





















March 31



















(in thousands)















2025















2024







































Assets











































Cash and due from banks







$









127,229











$





143,714

















Money market instruments











287,016















155,511

















Investment securities











1,069,620















1,368,527

















Loans











7,833,234















7,482,650

















Allowance for credit losses











(88,825









)











(84,067





)















Loans, net













7,744,409















7,398,583

















Bank premises and equipment, net











68,992















74,919

















Goodwill and other intangible assets











162,938















164,137

















Other real estate owned











918















1,088

















Other assets











584,485















556,899



















Total assets









$









10,045,607











$





9,863,378



























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











































Deposits:





















Noninterest bearing







$









2,578,838











$





2,569,030

















Interest bearing











5,793,915















5,644,088



















Total deposits













8,372,753















8,213,118

















Borrowings











269,254















361,703

















Other liabilities











133,341















130,373



















Total liabilities









$









8,775,348











$





8,705,194







































Shareholders' Equity:























Preferred shares







$









—











$





—

















Common shares











464,046















463,518

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes











(39,942









)











(67,343





)













Retained earnings











997,399















917,645

















Treasury shares











(151,244









)











(155,636





)















Total shareholders' equity









$









1,270,259











$





1,158,184



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$









10,045,607











$





9,863,378







































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION













Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters













































2025







2024





2024





2024





2024













(in thousands, except per share data)











1st QTR







4th QTR





3rd QTR





2nd QTR





1st QTR





































Interest income:





























Interest and fees on loans







$









120,648











$





120,870









$





120,203









$





115,318









$





111,211













Interest on debt securities:





























Taxable











7,130















8,641













10,228













10,950













11,899













Tax-exempt











1,269















1,351













1,381













1,382













1,410













Other interest income











3,153















2,751













1,996













1,254













2,120















Total interest income













132,200















133,613













133,808













128,904













126,640









































Interest expense:





























Interest on deposits:





























Demand and savings deposits











18,436















19,802













22,762













20,370













19,855













Time deposits











6,770















7,658













7,073













7,525













7,338













Interest on borrowings











2,617















2,708













2,859













3,172













3,824















Total interest expense













27,823















30,168













32,694













31,067













31,017











































Net interest income













104,377















103,445













101,114













97,837













95,623









































Provision for credit losses











756















3,935













5,315













3,113













2,180











































Net interest income after provision for credit losses













103,621















99,510













95,799













94,724













93,443









































Other income











25,746















31,064













36,530













28,794













26,200









































Other expense











78,164















83,241













85,681













75,189













77,228











































Income before income taxes













51,203















47,333













46,648













48,329













42,415









































Income taxes











9,046















8,703













8,431













8,960













7,211











































Net income









$









42,157











$





38,630









$





38,217









$





39,369









$





35,204











































Per common share:

































Net income - basic









$









2.61











$





2.39









$





2.37









$





2.44









$





2.18















Net income - diluted









$









2.60











$





2.37









$





2.35









$





2.42









$





2.17



































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION













Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters

















































2025















2024













2024













2024













2024















(in thousands)







1st QTR





4th QTR





3rd QTR





2nd QTR





1st QTR





































Other income:





























Income from fiduciary activities







$









10,994











$





11,122









$





10,615









$





10,728









$





10,024













Service charges on deposit accounts











2,407















2,319













2,362













2,214













2,106













Other service income











2,936















3,277













3,036













2,906













2,524













Debit card fee income











6,089















6,511













6,539













6,580













6,243













Bank owned life insurance income











1,512















1,519













2,057













1,565













2,629













ATM fees











335















415













471













458













496













Pension settlement gain











—















365













5,783













—













—













(Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net











(229









)











(74





)









2













(7





)









121













Loss on sale of debt securities, net











—















(128





)









—













—













(398





)









(Loss) gain on equity securities, net











(862









)











1,852













1,557













358













(687





)









Other components of net periodic benefit income











2,344















2,651













2,204













2,204













2,204













Miscellaneous











220















1,235













1,904













1,788













938













Total other income







$









25,746











$





31,064









$





36,530









$





28,794









$





26,200









































Other expense:





























Salaries







$









36,216











$





37,254









$





38,370









$





35,954









$





35,733













Employee benefits











10,516















10,129













10,162













9,873













11,560













Occupancy expense











3,519















2,929













3,731













2,975













3,181













Furniture and equipment expense











2,301















2,375













2,571













2,454













2,583













Data processing fees











10,529















10,450













11,764













9,542













8,808













Professional fees and services











7,307















10,465













7,842













6,022













6,817













Marketing











1,528















1,949













1,464













1,164













1,741













Insurance











1,686















1,600













1,640













1,777













1,718













Communication











1,202















1,104













955













1,002













1,036













State tax expense











1,186















1,145













1,116













1,129













1,110













Amortization of intangible assets











274















288













287













320













320













Foundation contributions











—















—













2,000













—













—













Miscellaneous











1,900















3,553













3,779













2,977













2,621













Total other expense







$









78,164











$





83,241









$





85,681









$





75,189









$





77,228























































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION













Asset Quality Information





























































Year ended December 31,















(in thousands, except ratios)















March 31, 2025













2024

















2023

















2022

















2021

















2020





















































Allowance for credit losses:







































Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period









$





87,966









$





83,745









$





85,379









$





83,197









$





85,675









$





56,679













Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021

















—













383













—













6,090













—













Charge-offs













3,605













18,334













10,863













9,133













5,093













10,304













Recoveries













3,013













8,012













5,942













6,758













8,441













27,246













Net charge-offs (recoveries)













592













10,322













4,921













2,375













(3,348





)









(16,942





)









Provision for (recovery of) credit losses













756













14,543













2,904













4,557













(11,916





)









12,054













Allowance for credit losses, end of period









$





88,130









$





87,966









$





83,745









$





85,379









$





83,197









$





85,675



















































General reserve trends:







































Allowance for credit losses, end of period









$





88,130









$





87,966









$





83,745









$





85,379









$





83,197









$





85,675













Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)













—













—













—













—













—













167













Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)









N.A.





N.A.





N.A.





N.A.





N.A.









678













Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual













—













—













—













—













42













44













Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual













1,044













1,299













4,983













3,566













1,574













5,390













General reserves on collectively evaluated loans









$





87,086









$





86,667









$





78,762









$





81,813









$





81,581









$





79,396

















































Total loans









$





7,883,735









$





7,817,128









$





7,476,221









$





7,141,891









$





6,871,122









$





7,177,785













Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)













2,139













2,174













2,835













4,653













7,149













11,153













Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)









N.A.





N.A.





N.A.





N.A.





N.A.









360,056













Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k)













13,935













15,290













—













11,477













17,517













8,756













Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual













47,718













53,149













45,215













66,864













56,985













99,651













Collectively evaluated loans









$





7,819,943









$





7,746,515









$





7,428,171









$





7,058,897









$





6,789,471









$





6,698,169



















































Asset Quality Ratios:







































Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans













0.03





%









0.14





%









0.07





%









0.03





%









(0.05)





%









(0.24)





%









Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans













1.12





%









1.13





%









1.12





%









1.20





%









1.21





%









1.19





%









General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans













1.11





%









1.12





%









1.06





%









1.16





%









1.20





%









1.19





%















































Nonperforming assets:







































Nonaccrual loans









$





61,929









$





68,178









$





60,259









$





79,696









$





72,722









$





117,368













Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)









N.A.





N.A.





N.A.









20,134













28,323













20,788













Loans past due 90 days or more













1,219













1,754













859













1,281













1,607













1,458















Total nonperforming loans











$





63,148









$





69,932









$





61,118









$





101,111









$





102,652









$





139,614













Other real estate owned













119













938













983













1,354













775













1,431













Other nonperforming assets













—













—













—













—













2,750













3,164















Total nonperforming assets











$





63,267









$





70,870









$





62,101









$





102,465









$





106,177









$





144,209













Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans













0.79





%









0.87





%









0.81





%









1.12





%









1.06





%









1.64





%









Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans













0.80





%









0.89





%









0.82





%









1.42





%









1.49





%









1.95





%









Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans













0.80





%









0.91





%









0.83





%









1.43





%









1.55





%









2.01





%









Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets













0.64





%









0.72





%









0.63





%









1.04





%









1.11





%









1.55





%













































Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION













Asset Quality Information (continued)





























































Year ended December 31,













(in thousands, except ratios)













March 31, 2025









2024









2023









2022









2021









2020

















































New nonaccrual loan information:







































Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period









$





68,178





$





60,259





$





79,696





$





72,722





$





117,368





$





90,080









New nonaccrual loans













14,767









65,535









48,280









64,918









38,478









103,386









Resolved nonaccrual loans













21,016









57,616









67,717









57,944









83,124









76,098











Nonaccrual loans, end of period











$





61,929





$





68,178





$





60,259





$





79,696





$





72,722





$





117,368















































Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):











Unpaid principal balance









$





51,134





$





58,158





$





47,564





$





68,639





$





57,609





$





100,306









Prior charge-offs













3,416









5,009









2,349









1,775









624









655









Remaining principal balance













47,718









53,149









45,215









66,864









56,985









99,651









Specific reserves













1,044









1,299









4,983









3,566









1,574









5,390









Book value, after specific reserves









$





46,674





$





51,850





$





40,232





$





63,298





$





55,411





$





94,261













































Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

















Financial Reconciliations





























NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

































THREE MONTHS ENDED



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)











March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024

















Net interest income









$









104,377













$









103,445











$





95,623

















less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions











175

















250















352

















less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships











1,019

















38















2



















Net interest income - adjusted









$









103,183













$









103,157











$





95,269











































Provision for credit losses









$









756













$









3,935











$





2,180

















less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships











(1,097









)













—















(953





)















Provision for credit losses - adjusted









$









1,853













$









3,935











$





3,133











































Other income









$









25,746













$









31,064











$





26,200

















less loss on sale of debt securities, net











—

















(128









)











(398





)













less pension settlement gain











—

















365















—

















less impact of strategic initiatives











(914









)













117















(155





)













less Vision related (loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net











(229









)













—















121

















less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships











3

















299















7



















Other income - adjusted









$









26,886













$









30,411











$





26,625











































Other expense









$









78,164













$









83,241











$





77,228

















less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions











274

















288















320

















less building demolition costs











—

















44















65

















less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships











276

















215















—



















Other expense - adjusted









$









77,614













$









82,694











$





76,843











































Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)









$









(126









)









$









(83









)







$





(104





)







































Net income - reported









$









42,157













$









38,630











$





35,204



















Net income - adjusted (h)









$









41,682













$









38,319











$





34,811









































Diluted earnings per common share







$









2.60













$









2.37











$





2.17

















Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)







$









2.57













$









2.35











$





2.15









































Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)











1.70









%













1.54









%











1.44





%













Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)











1.68









%













1.52









%











1.42





%





































Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)











1.73









%













1.56









%











1.46





%













Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)











1.71









%













1.55









%











1.44





%





































Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)











13.46









%













12.32









%











12.23





%













Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)











13.31









%













12.22









%











12.09





%





































Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)











15.44









%













14.17









%











14.24





%













Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)











15.27









%













14.06









%











14.08





%





































Efficiency ratio (g)











59.79









%













61.60









%











63.07





%













Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)











59.39









%













61.63









%











62.72





%





































Annualized net interest margin (g)











4.62









%













4.51









%











4.28





%













Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)











4.57









%













4.50









%











4.26





%













Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.































PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

















Financial Reconciliations (continued)



















































(a) Reported measure uses net income









(b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, as appropriate









(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.



































RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:





















THREE MONTHS ENDED





















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





1,270,259





$





1,247,680





$





1,158,184













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets









162,938









163,221









164,137













AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY





$





1,107,321





$





1,084,459





$





994,047





































(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.



































RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





1,279,042





$





1,243,848





$





1,161,979













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets









162,758









163,032









163,927













TANGIBLE EQUITY





$





1,116,284





$





1,080,816





$





998,052





































(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.



































RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS





















THREE MONTHS ENDED





















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















AVERAGE ASSETS





$





10,045,607





$





10,008,328





$





9,863,378













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets









162,938









163,221









164,137













AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS





$





9,882,669





$





9,845,107





$





9,699,241





































(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.



































RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















TOTAL ASSETS





$





9,886,612





$





9,805,350





$





9,881,077













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets









162,758









163,032









163,927













TANGIBLE ASSETS





$





9,723,854





$





9,642,318





$





9,717,150





































(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.



































RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME

















THREE MONTHS ENDED





















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















Interest income





$





132,200





$





133,613





$





126,640













Fully taxable equivalent adjustment









607









617









616













Fully taxable equivalent interest income





$





132,807





$





134,230





$





127,256













Interest expense









27,823









30,168









31,017













Fully taxable equivalent net interest income





$





104,984





$





104,062





$





96,239





































(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.









(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.









(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.































RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME

















THREE MONTHS ENDED





















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















Net income





$





42,157





$





38,630





$





35,204













Plus: Income taxes









9,046









8,703









7,211













Plus: Provision for credit losses









756









3,935









2,180













Pre-tax, pre-provision net income





$





51,959





$





51,268





$





44,595





































(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.