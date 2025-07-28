Park National Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Park National Corporation (PRK) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $48.12 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $39.37 million, or $2.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Park National Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $47.02 million or $2.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $108.99 million from $97.84 million last year.

Park National Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.12 Mln. vs. $39.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.97 vs. $2.42 last year. -Revenue: $108.99 Mln vs. $97.84 Mln last year.

