Park National Corporation (PRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Park National Corporation (PRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $106.54, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRK was $106.54, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.99 and a 65.1% increase over the 52 week low of $64.53.

PRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

