Park National Corporation (PRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Park National Corporation (PRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.26% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $126.3, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRK was $126.3, representing a -11.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.96 and a 95.72% increase over the 52 week low of $64.53.

PRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.