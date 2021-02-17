Park National Corporation (PRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Park National Corporation (PRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.59% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRK was $118.83, representing a -0.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.92 and a 84.15% increase over the 52 week low of $64.53.

PRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.79.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRK Dividend History page.

