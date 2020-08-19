Park National Corporation (PRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Dividends
Park National Corporation (PRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.99% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.27, the dividend yield is 4.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRK was $86.27, representing a -18.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.52 and a 33.69% increase over the 52 week low of $64.53.

PRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PRK as a top-10 holding:

  • VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 23.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRK at 1.52%.

