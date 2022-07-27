Park National Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PRK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $128.85, changing hands as high as $129.58 per share. Park National Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRK's low point in its 52 week range is $111.13 per share, with $145.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.