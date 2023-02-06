Park National Bank Cuts Stake in Park National (PRK)

Fintel reports that Park National Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.59MM shares of Park National Corporation (PRK). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.82% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park National is $138.55. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $156.45. The average price target represents an increase of 6.82% from its latest reported closing price of $129.71.

The projected annual revenue for Park National is $508MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual EPS is $9.22, an increase of 0.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park National. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PRK is 0.0850%, an increase of 3.6158%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 9,069K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Park National holds 1,387,086 shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400,352 shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 1.40% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,057,687 shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012,639 shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 8.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 439,992 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431,170 shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 9.21% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 371,350 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366,483 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 8.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 313,225 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330,019 shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Park National Background Information

Park National Corporation is a $9.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Newark, Ohio. The Park organization has offices in Ohio, Kentucky and the Carolinas, and includes a non-bank subsidiary and two specialty finance companies.

