Park Jin nominated as S. Korea's new foreign minister-Yonhap

Contributor
Soo-hyang Choi Reuters
Published

South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol has nominated four-term lawmaker Park Jin as foreign minister, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday citing unidentified sources.

Adds details

April 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol has nominated four-term lawmaker Park Jin as foreign minister, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday citing unidentified sources.

Park recently led a team of Yoon's foreign policy and security advisers to the United States for talks with Washington officials to discuss a response to threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons testing.

He is a member of the parliament's unification and foreign affairs committee and was previously its chairman.

The presidential transition committee could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

Four-term lawmaker Kwon Young-se, the vice chairman of Yoon's transition committee, was tapped as the unification minister to handle inter-Korean affairs.

Yoon, who takes office on May 10, is also expected to announce other cabinet minister nominations later in the day.

Cabinet nominees other than the prime minister are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings but do not require approval.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters