Park Hotels & Resorts Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Park Hotels & Resorts, presenting an average target of $16.38, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.64%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Park Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.50 $17.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $14.00 $18.00 Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $19.00 $20.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 23,428 rooms across 39 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,665 rooms in four U.S. hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality U.S. hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Park Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.92% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Park Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

