Park Hotels & Resorts Preliminary Q4 FFO Climbs

(RTTNews) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), a real estate investment trust focused on hotel properties, on Monday registered a rise in preliminary Funds from Operations for the for the fourth-quarter, driven by strong demand.

The company noted that the accelerated business travel in Boston, Chicago, and New York, and strong leisure demand trends at its Hawaii hotels have supported it to report improved financial results.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted an FFO of $0.53 per share, up 17.8 percent from last year.

Excluding items, FFO moved up by 9.9 percent to $111 million from the same period in 2022.

Earnings per share stood at $0.89, up 493.3 percent from a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to earn $0.16 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was at $188 million up 452.9 percent from a year ago.

EBITDA improved by 2.3 percent to $171 million from the previous year.

Excluding items, EBITDA rose by 2.5 percent to $163 million from last year.

Operating income surged by 230.2 percent to $276 million from 2022.

Revenue per available room or RevPAR was $178.25 million, up 4.1 percent from the previous year.

RevPAR was $287.21 million, up 4.9 percent from the previous year.

PK was trading up by 1.33 percent at $16.70 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

