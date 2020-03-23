Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Surges: Stock Moves 10% Higher

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company as the stock is now down 71.7% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is One Liberty Properties, Inc. OLP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



