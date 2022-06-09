Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.81, changing hands as low as $18.51 per share. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PK's low point in its 52 week range is $15.57 per share, with $22.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.60.

