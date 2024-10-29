Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.49 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post FFO of $0.63 per share when it actually produced FFO of $0.65, delivering a surprise of 3.17%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus FFO estimates three times.

Park Hotels & Resorts , which belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, posted revenues of $649 million for the quarter ended September 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.91%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $679 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future FFO expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Park Hotels & Resorts shares have lost about 8.8% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 22.1%.

What's Next for Park Hotels & Resorts?

While Park Hotels & Resorts has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's FFO outlook. Not only does this include current consensus FFO expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Park Hotels & Resorts: mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus FFO estimate is $0.52 on $650.6 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $2.18 on $2.63 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, REIT and Equity Trust - Other is currently in the top 24% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

One other stock from the same industry, National Health Investors (NHI), is yet to report results for the quarter ended September 2024. The results are expected to be released on November 5.

This health care real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level.

National Health Investors' revenues are expected to be $80.7 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Should You Invest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)?

Before you invest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.