Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.80%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 13.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.16 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PK is 0.20%, a decrease of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 216,680K shares. The put/call ratio of PK is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.91% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is 16.96. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.91% from its latest reported closing price of 13.91.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is 2,819MM, an increase of 4.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,029K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,583K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,348K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,497K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 71.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,936K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,943K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,567K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 6,306K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,878K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 22.77% over the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Key filings for this company:

