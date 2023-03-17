Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.13%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 13.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.10 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.78% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is $16.99. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.78% from its latest reported closing price of $12.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is $2,819MM, an increase of 12.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PK is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 227,924K shares. The put/call ratio of PK is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,583K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,847K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,497K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,650K shares, representing an increase of 37.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 63.45% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 7,266K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,596K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 0.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,943K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,558K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 3.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,491K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,017K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.