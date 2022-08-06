Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Just Beat EPS By 336%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$695m, some 5.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.66, 336% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:PK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Park Hotels & Resorts from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$2.45b in 2022 which, if met, would be a solid 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Park Hotels & Resorts is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.13 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.48b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.26 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$20.79, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Park Hotels & Resorts, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$28.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Park Hotels & Resorts is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 43% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 19% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.0% per year. Not only are Park Hotels & Resorts' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Park Hotels & Resorts. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$20.79, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Park Hotels & Resorts. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Park Hotels & Resorts going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Park Hotels & Resorts , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

