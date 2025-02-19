PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Earnings Results: $PK Reports Quarterly Earnings

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS ($PK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $625,000,000, beating estimates of $624,792,417 by $207,583.
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of PARK HOTELS & RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,384,046 shares (+545.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,613,527
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,229,413 shares (+231.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,437,840
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,354,610 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,129,362
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 2,149,972 shares (+809.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,250,106
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,857,274 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,131,845
- NORGES BANK added 1,674,733 shares (+134.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,563,493
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,640,975 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,088,518
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Government Contracts
We have seen $904,314 of award payments to $PK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LODGING ACCOMMODATION SUPPORT. TOTAL 100 HOTEL ROOMS. CHECK IN (01/14/2025-01/22/2025): $169,344
- FACILITY EVENT ROOM RENTAL: $70,179
- CONFERENCE ROOM AND AUDIO-VISUAL SUPPORT: $70,154
- LODGING FOR VP DEBATES IN SLC: $61,184
- OSF COUNCILS' COUNCIL COORDINATION COMMITTEE SERVICES FOR CONFERENCE SPACE, ROOM BLOCK AND AV SERVICES.: $52,890
